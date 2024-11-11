Fresenius SE price target raised to EUR 44 from EUR 42 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Fresenius SE (FSNUY) to EUR 44 from EUR 42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Fresenius SE price target raised to EUR 41.90 from EUR 40.10 at JPMorgan
- Fresenius SE: Confirms Growth Amid Strategic Adjustments
- Fresenius SE price target raised to EUR 42 from EUR 39 at Citi
- Fresenius SE upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
