Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR (FSNUY) Price Target Increased by 19.06% to 21.06

The average one-year price target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR (OTC:FSNUY) has been revised to 21.06 / share. This is an increase of 19.06% from the prior estimate of 17.69 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.48 to a high of 55.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 229.07% from the latest reported closing price of 6.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSNUY is 0.00%, a decrease of 59.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.80% to 50K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Motco holds 0K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 52.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 120.43% over the last quarter.

