Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR (FSNUY) Price Target Decreased by 16.59% to 15.57

The average one-year price target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR (OTC:FSNUY) has been revised to 15.57 / share. This is an decrease of 16.59% from the prior estimate of 18.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.19 to a high of 54.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.83% from the latest reported closing price of 7.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSNUY is 0.01%, a decrease of 83.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.77% to 155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 89K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAGWX - Mid Value Trust NAV holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 696.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 88.49% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

