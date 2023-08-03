News & Insights

Stocks
FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR (FSNUY) Price Target Decreased by 16.59% to 15.57

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR (OTC:FSNUY) has been revised to 15.57 / share. This is an decrease of 16.59% from the prior estimate of 18.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.19 to a high of 54.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.83% from the latest reported closing price of 7.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSNUY is 0.01%, a decrease of 83.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.77% to 155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSNUY / Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Old Mission Capital holds 89K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAGWX - Mid Value Trust NAV holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 696.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 88.49% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSNUY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.