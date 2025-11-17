Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 65.44

The average one-year price target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:FSNUF) has been revised to $65.44 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $56.83 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.67 to a high of $75.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.90% from the latest reported closing price of $32.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSNUF is 0.35%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 14,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,958K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUF by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,707K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNUF by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,003K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUF by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 892K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUF by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 870K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNUF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

