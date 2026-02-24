Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (FSNUY) Price Target Decreased by 14.55% to 19.87

The average one-year price target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FSNUY) has been revised to $19.87 / share. This is a decrease of 14.55% from the prior estimate of $23.25 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.84 to a high of $26.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 140.84% from the latest reported closing price of $8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSNUY is 0.00%, an increase of 17.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 39K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 28.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNUY by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 0K shares.

