Is Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY). FSNUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.20. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84. Over the past year, FSNUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.66 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 8.83.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FSNUY has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.61.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fresenius SE & Co. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FSNUY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

