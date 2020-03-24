Fresenius says China drug production back to normal

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

German healthcare group Fresenius said its generic drugs and infusions unit Kabi had ramped up production in China back to normal levels after government-imposed coronavirus quarantine restrictions were eased.

"With a further stabilization of the situation, Fresenius Kabi also expects a gradual resumption of its sales force activities in China," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added it had not suffered a major interruption of production, allowing it to supply pharmaceuticals and medical devices in China.

