Fresenius reports Q3 beat thanks to Kabi growth in emerging markets

German healthcare group Fresenius beat third-quarter revenue forecasts on Tuesday as softer revenue growth in North America was offset by growth of its infusions drugs unit Kabi in emerging markets.

The group confirmed its full-year guidance after third-quarter revenues rose by 8% to 8.9 billion euros in the third quarter, compared to 8.7 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

