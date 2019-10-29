Fresenius reports Q3 beat thanks to Kabi growth in emerging markets

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE beat third-quarter revenue forecasts on Tuesday as softer revenue growth in North America was offset by growth of its infusions drugs unit Kabi in emerging markets.

The group confirmed its full-year guidance after third-quarter revenues rose by 8% to 8.9 billion euros in the third quarter, compared to 8.7 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 778 52 86;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.