Fresenius Q2 Profit Rises, EBIT Down; Backs FY25 EBIT Growth View, Lifts Organic Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), a German health care company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the second quarter, while Group EBIT, a key earnings metric, and margin declined from last year, despite higher revenues.

Further, the company raised fiscal 2025 organic revenue guidance. The company now expects revenue growth between 5 percent and 7 percent, compared to previous estimate of 4 percent to 6 percent.

Constant currency EBIT growth is still expected in the range of 3 percent to 7 percent.

In fiscal 2024, revenues were 21.53 billion euros and EBIT was 2.49 billion euros.

In the second quarter, net income excluding FMC grew 6 percent to 412 million euros from last year's 388 million euros. Earnings per share excluding FMC was 0.73 euro, compared to 0.69 euro a year ago.

Group EBIT was 654 million euros, down 1 percent from 660 million euros last year, impacted by the headwinds from ceased energy relief payments at Helios Germany and the loss of the volume-based procurement tender for the nutrition product Ketosteril in China at Fresenius Kabi. Group EBIT margin was at 11.7 percent, lower than 12.2 percent a year ago.

Group revenues increased 3 percent to 5.57 billion euros from 5.41 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 5 percent organically, driven by consistent delivery across the core businesses Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as ongoing execution of #FutureFresenius. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

