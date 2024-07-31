Fresenius Q2 Adj. Profit Rises, Organic Revenue Growth At 8%; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) posted a second quarter net loss to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA of 373 million euros compared to profit of 80 million euros, due to effects from special items related to the Vamed exit and the discontinued operations at Vamed. Reported loss per share was 0.66 euros compared to profit of 0.15 euros.

Second quarter EBITDA before special items increased by 14%, or 14% in constant currency, to 938 million euros. Group EBIT before special items increased by 16%, or 15% in constant currency, to 660 million euros from 571 million euros.

Group net income before special items to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA increased by 16%, or 15% in constant currency, to 457 million euros from 393 million euros. Group net income before special items excluding Fresenius Medical Care increased by 15%, or 15% in constant currency, to 388 million euros from 336 million euros. Earnings per share before special items increased by 16%, or 15% in constant currency, to 0.81 euros from 0.69 euros.

Second quarter Group revenue before special items increased by 6%, or 8% in constant currency, to 5.41 billion euros. Organic growth was 8% driven by an ongoing strong performance of Kabi and Helios.

Fresenius confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2024. Fresenius is optimistic to get Group constant currency EBIT growth into the upper half of the 6% to 10% range. For 2024, Group organic revenue growth is expected to grow between 4% to 7%.

