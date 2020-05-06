Fresenius Q1 Profit Edges Up; Maintains FY20 View Excl. COVID-19 Impact

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders edged up 1 percent to 459 million euros from last year's 453 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.82 euro, compared to 0.81 euro last year.).

The company noted that COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on net income growth.

Adjusted net income was 465 million euros, compared to 457 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.83 euro, compared to 0.82 euro a year ago.

Group EBIT remained on prior year's level at 1.125 billion euros, impacted by negative COVID-19 effects. Group EBITDA increased 3 percent to 1.76 billion euros.

Group sales increased 8 percent to 9.14 billion euros from last year's 8.50 billion euros driven by all business segments. Sales grew 7 percent in constant currency.

The company noted that COVID-19 had only a slight negative effect on sales growth. Organic sales growth was 5 percent.

Looking ahead, Fresenius expects to see a more pronounced negative COVID-19 effect on its second quarter financial results than in the first quarter of 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company maintained its initial outlook excluding any effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It projected sales growth of 4 percent to 7 percent in constant currency and net income growth of 1 percent to 5 percent in constant currency.

Fresenius anticipates that, following the solid start to the year, COVID-19 will continue to impact its business at this time.

Fresenius will update its guidance along with second quarter results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.