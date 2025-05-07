Fresenius Q1 Adj. Earnings Rise, Margin Down; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), a German health care company, on Wednesday reported higher adjusted profit in its first quarter, excluding Fresenius Medical Care, with growth in revenues. Meanwhile, adjusted EBIT margin was lower than last year. Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.

Adjusted net income, excluding Fresenius Medical Care following the reduction of its stake, was 416 million euros, compared to last year's 371 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.74 euro, higher than prior year's 0.66 euro.

Group adjusted EBIT was at 654 million euros, an increase of 4 percent from last year's 631 million euros, on the back of strong operating performance at Kabi. Group EBIT margin, meanwhile, dropped to 11.6 percent from 11.9 percent a year ago.

Group revenue at 5.63 billion euros increased 7 percent from 5.28 billion euros in the prior year. Organic revenue growth was 7 percent driven by consistent delivery of Fresenius Kabi and a strong performance at Fresenius Helios.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Fresenius continues to project organic revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent, and constant currency EBIT growth in the range of 3 percent to 7 percent.

In fiscal 2024, revenues were 21.53 billion euros and EBIT was 2.49 billion euros.

The company still expects Fresenius Kabi to record organic revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range and EBIT margin of 16.0 percent to 16.5 percent; and Fresenius Helios to record organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and EBIT margin around 10 percent.

