Fresenius plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally at Kabi unit - Handelsblatt

June 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare group Fresenius SE FREG.DE plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally at its generic drugs unit Kabi, or around 5% of the unit's workforce, as part of an efficiency programme, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

In Germany, 250 jobs would be affected, the paper said.

Fresenius, which runs dialysis centers and hospitals, makes generic drugs and helps plan hospital construction projects, last year launched a group-wide cost cutting programme to become more competitive amid a declining share price over several years.

In February, it increased its cost savings target to at least 150 million euros ($160.70 million) per year after tax, up from a previous goal of more than 100 million euros.

"We are in an ongoing exchange with staff representatives about the possible consequences for employees," a spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that the outcome of such talks would be communicated as soon as possible.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

