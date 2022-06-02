Fresenius plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally at Kabi unit - Handelsblatt

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE plans to cut 2,000 jobs globally in its generic drugs unit Kabi, or around 5% of the unit's workforce, as part of an efficiency programme, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

In Germany, 250 jobs would be affected, the paper said.

Fresenius did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

