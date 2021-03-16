Fresenius picks former Siemens manager Sen to lead Kabi division

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE has picked former Siemens manager Michael Sen to lead its Kabi generic infusion drugs division, it said on Tuesday.

Sen succeeds Mats Henriksson, who is leaving the company over differences of opinion on strategy for the division that has been a major profit driver for the group over recent years.

Sen was a Siemens board member from 2017 to 2020 and was responsible for its Healthineers SHLG.DE and Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE businesses. Before that he served as finance chief at power utility E.ON EONGn.DE.

Fresenius last month said it would review the group's structure and may have to look at "alternative paths" if its growth strategy fails and investors continue to prefer spin-offs at large companies.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by David Goodman)

