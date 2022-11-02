Fresenius Medical's (FMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 8.1%. The bottom line however declined 27.3% year over year.

Revenue Details

Third-quarter revenues of $5.14 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The company reported revenue growth of 15% year over year and 3% at constant currency.

Segmental Details

In the third quarter, Fresenius Medical reported through two segments — Health Care Services and Health Care Products.

Health Care Services revenues rose 16% on a year-over-year basis and 2% at constant currency (cc). On an organic basis, revenues were up 2%.

Health Care Products revenues increased 11% on a year-over-year basis and 4% at cc. On an organic basis, sales improved 4%.

Geographical Growth

North America

Revenues in the region rose 15% on a year-over-year basis but declined 1% at cc. On an organic basis, sales in the region were down 2%.

EMEA

Revenues in this region increased 7% on a year-over-year basis and 8% at cc in the quarter under review. On an organic basis, sales in the region also gained 8%.

Asia-Pacific

Revenues in this region advanced 13% year over year and 7% at cc and organically in the reported quarter.

Latin America

Revenues in Latin America climbed 36% year over year reportedly as well as at cc. Organic growth in the region was 37%.

2022 Outlook

Based on Fresenius Medical’s present projections, the company lowered its 2022 outlook for earnings. The company continues to anticipate revenues to grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate in 2022.

The company now expects net income to decline by a high-teens to mid-twenties percentage range compared with the previous expectation of a high-teens percentage rate.

Summing Up

Fresenius Medical exited the third quarter on a decent note. The company benefited from revenue growth across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Strength in both Health Care Services and Health Care Products businesses in the quarter under review was encouraging.

However, the company’s earnings were hurt by significantly high labor costs that worsened during the quarter, resulting in higher-than-expected labor costs. Higher material and logistic costs in Health Care Products also impacted earnings growth. During the quarter under review, although the company witnessed COVID-19 excess mortality in line with its expectation, it remained on a high level, resulting in continued need and costs for isolation clinics and shifts as well as personal protective equipment. The company faces intense competition in the field of healthcare services and the sale of dialysis products.

