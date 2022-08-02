Fresenius Medical's (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 26.7%. The bottom line declined 10.9% year over year.

Revenue Details

Revenues improved 2.6% year over year (in dollar terms) to $5.10 billion and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The company reported revenue growth of 10% year over year and 1% at constant currency.

Segmental Details

In the second quarter, Fresenius Medical reported through two segments — Health Care Services and Health Care Products.

Health Care Services revenues rose 11% on a year-over-year basis and 1% at constant currency (cc). On an organic basis, revenues were flat.

Health Care Products revenues increased 6% on a year-over-year basis and 1% at cc. On an organic basis, sales improved 1%.

Geographical Growth

North America

Revenues in the region rose 12% on a year-over-year basis and 2% at cc. On an organic basis, sales in the region remained flat.

EMEA

Revenues in this region increased 5% on a year-over-year basis and 7% at cc in the quarter under review. On an organic basis, sales in the region gained 6%.

Asia-Pacific

Revenues in this region advanced 6% year over year and 2% at cc in the reported quarter. On an organic basis, sales in the region rose 2%.

Latin America

Revenues in Latin America climbed 21% year over year and 17% at cc. Organic growth in the region was 18%.

2022 Outlook

Based on Fresenius Medical’s present projections, the company lowered its 2022 outlook. The company anticipates revenues to grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate compared to a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage rate previously.

The company now expects net income to decline at around a high teens percentage range compared to the previous expectation of growth at a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage rate.

Summing Up

Fresenius Medical exited the second quarter on a mixed note. The company benefited from revenue growth across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Strength in both Health Care Services and Health Care Products businesses in the quarter under review was encouraging.

However, the company’s earnings were hurt by significantly high labor costs that worsened during the quarter, resulting in higher-than-expected labor costs. Higher material and logistic costs in Health Care Products also impacted earnings growth. During the quarter under review, although the company witnessed COVID-19 excess mortality in line with its expectation, it remained on a high level resulting in continued need and costs for isolation clinics and shifts as well as personal protective equipment. The company faces intense competition in the field of health care services and the sale of dialysis products, which remains a concern.

