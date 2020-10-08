Fresenius Medical to expand in new areas, forecasts mid-term sales rise

Adds details, background

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE plans to expand in new intensive therapy areas, the German kidney dialysis specialist said on Thursday, forecasting its sales and net income will rise each year until 2025.

Fresenius said it will extend its critical care portfolio in other areas such as the treatment of heart, lung and multi-organ failure, a move that follows the roll-out of its heart and lung support machine Novalung.

"The new strategy is our next logical step," its chief executive Rice Powell said in a statement.

The company said it will also expand its network of complementary assets through partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

"During the next five years, in constant currency and excluding special items, the company expects annual average increases in the mid single-digit percentage range for revenue and in the upper-single-digit percentage range for net income," Fresenius said in a statement.

