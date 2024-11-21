Fresenius Medical price target raised to EUR 41 from EUR 39 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Fresenius Medical (FMS) to EUR 41 from EUR 39 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.