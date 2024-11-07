Fresenius Medical price target raised to EUR 39 from EUR 38.50 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Fresenius Medical (FMS) to EUR 39 from EUR 38.50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
