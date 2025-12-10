Markets

Fresenius Medical Names Charles Hugh-Jones Global CMO

December 10, 2025 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE), a provider of dialysis products and services, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Charles Hugh-Jones as Global Chief Medical Officer on January 1, 2026.

Charles Hugh-Jones will be a member of the Management Board and will take over from Franklin Maddux after announcing the intention to retire.

Hugh-Jones most recently served as CEO of Volastra Therapeutics and had been Chief Medical Officer at Allergan.

Charles Hugh-Jones said that the company is about to set a new standard of kidney care in the U.S. with the rollout of the 5008X CAREsystem.

Fresenius Medical is 0.61% higher at EUR 39.50 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.