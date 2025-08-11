Markets

Fresenius Medical Launches EUR 600 Mln First Tranche Of EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback

August 11, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE), a German healthcare company, on Monday announced the launch of the first tranche of its planned EUR 1 billion share buyback program.

The initial tranche, valued at up to EUR 600 million, is scheduled for completion no later than April 30, 2026.

The buyback was announced as part of the company's new capital allocation framework presented at its June 17 Capital Markets Day.

The company said the share buyback program marks a swift implementation of a key element supporting its new FME Reignite strategy.

In the pre-market trading, Fresenius Medical is 0.15% lesser at $24.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fresenius Medical Care is currently trading 0.39% higher at EUR 41.31 on the XETRA.

