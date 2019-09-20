Fresenius Medical Launches 4008A Dialysis Machine in China

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS recently launched its 4008A dialysis machine to treat patients in China, who are suffering from the end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This latest move further fortifies the company’s foothold in the Asia Pacific dialysis care market.

Following the announcement, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company inched up 0.5% to $35.02 at close.

For investors’ notice, ESRD is the stage in kidney disease when a person's kidneys permanently stop working. The patient requires a long-term dialysis or a kidney transplant.

More on the News

Fresenius Medical’s 4008A dialysis machine is a major breakthrough and an outcome of the collaboration between the Fresenius Medical Care China Design Center in Shanghai and the company’s research and development teams in Germany.

The machine is specially designed to treat a vast number of patients and also ideal for use in remote locations.

Fresenius Medical also announced an initiative dedicated toward providing care and education to nephrologists, nursing staff and patients in areas with inadequate health care resources in China.

Strong Presence in APAC

In China, there are more than 600,000 patients with access to dialysis but the estimated ESRD prevalence is much higher. As part of the ‘Healthy China 2030’ initiative, the government of China has been making efforts to expand the reach of quality medical resources to rural areas in recent times.

It is encouraging to note that, earlier this year, Fresenius Medical launched the 4008A dialysis machine in India as well.

In the recent past, the leading dialysis provider widened its footprint in in the APAC region by acquiring large shares in multiple Chinese companies and hospital systems.

In fact, in the last reported quarter, Fresenius Medical saw strong organic growth in the APAC region.

Market Prospects

Research and Markets projects the APAC dialysis market to witness a CAGR of 7.3% by 2023. Increasing cases of ESRDs and rise in diabetic cases are currently favoring the market.

Price Performance

We believe that these above-mentioned tailwinds will boost the stock that has plunged 31.4% compared with the industry’s 5.9% decline in a year’s time.

