Fresenius Medical (FMS) to Unveil Training on Augmented Reality

Fresenius Medical Care FMS is revolutionizing training for medical staff in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with the introduction of an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) program, Ready4 multiFiltratePRO AR. This groundbreaking development combines digital learning elements with hands-on training on the Fresenius Medical Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy system, enhancing the skills of ICU nursing staff.

Advancing Healthcare Solutions

The Ready4 multiFiltratePRO AR application will be launched in select markets in the second quarter of 2024, with plans for further expansion. Its introduction addresses the challenges of nursing shortages and high turnover rates in ICUs, offering flexible and high-quality ongoing education to meet the demands of the healthcare industry.

Fresenius Medical Care's Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy system, the multiFiltratePRO, is used in more than 40 countries worldwide. The integration of AR technology into training reflects FMS’ commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and improving patient outcomes.

Innovative AR Technology for ICU Training

For the first time, Fresenius Medical Care, a global leader in renal disease solutions, is leveraging AR technology to create a dynamic learning experience for ICU professionals. The AR glasses, in conjunction with digital modules, enable staff to interact with acute dialysis machines directly within ICU settings. This immersive approach streamlines the learning process, reinforcing initial training and supporting new staff amidst the high turnover rates in intensive care nursing.

Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsäß, a member of Fresenius Medical Care's Management Board, emphasizes the company's commitment to using advanced technology to develop innovative solutions. This new AR application, Ready4 multiFiltratePRO AR, ensures that nursing staff are well-equipped to deliver exceptional patient care by providing on-demand education for critical care professionals.

Other Developments in AR Space

Apart from Fresenius Medical Care, several other companies are leveraging the advancement in AR space and developing innovative solutions for education as well as treatments.

Smith+Nephew SNN is enhancing its medical education curriculum with advanced simulation technologies, providing training in orthopedics, robotics and sports medicine through its academy center of excellence. Smith+Nephew’s recent trials showed VR training's effectiveness, with groups completing assessments faster and demonstrating greater retention. Smith+Nephew offers various educational VR modules, including the world's first for arthroscopic meniscal repair. SNN plans to launch a module for total knee arthroplasty using the robotic-assisted CORI system next month.

Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Ethicon unit introduced an AI-powered laparoscopic surgical simulation platform in 2023. This groundbreaking device integrates augmented reality, AI-guided assessment and tactile feedback to enhance surgical skills and training experiences for general, gynecological and laparoscopic surgeons. J&J’s platform offers personalized education through innovative learning courses that combine tactile skill-building with intelligent technology, providing evidence-based cognitive and psychomotor skill development. Additionally, J&J will provide fundamental surgical training tasks for individual skill improvement, offering real-time, objective feedback on shapes, orientations and more.

GE HealthCare GEHC has announced plans to unveil several innovations and a new imaging collaboration at the 2023 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference in San Francisco. GE HealthCare introduced Interact Touch, a new feature in its Allia imaging platform, which received FDA clearance for its next-generation Allia IGS Pulse system last year.

GE HealthCare’s Interact Touch enables clinicians to access and control up to three third-party devices through a single touch panel, enhancing workflow efficiency without compromising sterility. To expand Allia's ecosystem, GE HealthCare has launched the first third-party application with Interact Touch. GE HealthCare emphasizes the system's Auto Right cockpit strengths for automatic image quality and dose optimization.

