Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line increased 35.5% year over year.

Revenue Details

Revenues improved 1.3% year over year to $5.31 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Segmental Details

In the fourth quarter, Fresenius Medical reported through two segments — Health Care Services and Health Care Products.



Health Care Services revenues rose 6% on a year-over-year basis and 3% at constant currency (cc). The company experienced organic growth in the quarter under review despite the COVID-19 pandemic and lower reimbursement for calcimimetics.



Health Care Products revenues increased 3% on a year-over-year basis and 1% at cc. An increase in sales of machines for chronic treatment, home hemodialysis products and in-center disposables and favorable exchange rate effects contributed to the improvement. However, a decline in sales of products for acute care treatments partially offset the upside.

Geographical Growth

North America



Revenues in the region rose 6% on a year-over-year basis and 1% at cc. On an organic basis, sales in the region remained flat.



EMEA



Revenues in this region increased 2% on a year-over-year basis and 2% at cc in the quarter under review. On an organic basis, sales in the region rose 2%.

Asia-Pacific



Revenues in this region advanced 7% year over year and 5% at cc in the reported quarter. On an organic basis, sales in the region rose 4%.



Latin America



Revenues in Latin America climbed 10% year over year and 17% at cc. Organic growth in the region was 20%.

Guidance

Based on Fresenius Medical’s present projections, the company confirmed its 2022 outlook. The company anticipates both net income and revenues to grow at a low-to-mid-single digit percentage rate.

Summing Up

Fresenius Medical exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. The company benefited from revenue growth across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Strength in both Health Care Services and Health Care Products businesses in the quarter under review is encouraging.



However, the company saw business development being substantially impacted by COVID-19 in 2021, the effects of which are anticipated to continue into 2022. During the quarter under review, the company witnessed a decline in excess mortality. The company faces intense competition in the field of health care services and the sale of dialysis products, which remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

