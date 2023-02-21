Fresenius Medical Care's Q4 operating profit down 22%

February 21, 2023 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter operating profit fell by 22% to 352 million euros ($375 million), citing "supply chain and labor cost increases across all regions".

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

