Fresenius Medical Care's Q4 operating profit down 22%

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter operating profit fell by 22% to 352 million euros ($375 million), citing "supply chain and labor cost increases across all regions".

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.