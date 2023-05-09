News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care's operating profit down 9%

May 09, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE said first-quarter adjusted operating income dropped 9%, as the kidney dialysis provider was hit by cost inflation and labour shortages.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said adjusted operating income dropped to 354 million euros ($390 million), slightly above the median analyst estimate of 335 million in a consensus posted on the company's website.

It confirmed its full-year guidance.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.