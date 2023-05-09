Fresenius Medical Care's operating profit down 9%

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE said first-quarter adjusted operating income dropped 9%, as the kidney dialysis provider was hit by cost inflation and labour shortages.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said adjusted operating income dropped to 354 million euros ($390 million), slightly above the median analyst estimate of 335 million in a consensus posted on the company's website.

It confirmed its full-year guidance.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.