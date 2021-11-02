Fresenius Medical Care targets 500 mln euros in annual cost cuts by 2025

Adds Q3 results, outlook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE aims to reach annual cost cuts of 500 million euros ($580.10 million) by 2025 by streamlining of its company structure that will lead to up to 5,000 fewer jobs globally, the German dialysis specialist said on Tuesday.

The company said it would structure its operations into two divisions, care enablement and care delivery, with one-time investments expected at around 450-500 million euros.

First year of net saving is expected in 2023, when the group expects to realise around 50% of the savings.

It also reported slightly stronger-than-expected quarterly net income despite another spike in coronavirus-related patient deaths caused by the Delta variant.

Third-quarter net income of the world's largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 273 million euros, above analysts' median forecast of 269 million euros in a company-provided poll.

FMC confirmed its earlier forecast for net income to decline by a high-teens to mid-twenties percentage and sales growth at a low- to mid-single-digit rate, but warned both numbers were likely to be in the lower end of the guidance range.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.