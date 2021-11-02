Fresenius Medical Care targets 500 mln euros in annual cost cuts by 2025

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE aims to reach annual cost cuts of 500 million euros ($580.10 million) by 2025 through simplifications of its company structure that will lead to reduction of up to 5,000 jobs globally, the German dialysis specialist said on Tuesday.

The company said it would structure its operations into two divisions, care enablement and care delivery, with one-time investments expected at around 450-500 million euros.

First year of net saving is expected in 2023, when the group expects to realise around 50% of the savings.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)

