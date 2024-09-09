Fresenius Medical Care Stock Rises on NxStage VersiHD Launch

Fresenius Medical Care AG& Co FMS announced the launch of the newest version of its home dialysis machine, NxStage Versi HD, with GuideMe Software. This new system simplifies treatment, enhances user experience and accelerates training. The company stated that it has reached a key milestone with over 14,000 United States patients using its NxStage system for Home Hemodialysis (HHD).

Following the announcement on Sept. 4, shares of the company were up 1% as of Sept. 6.

Significance of Fresenius Medical Care’s NxStage VersiHD

The NxStage VersiHD with GuideMe Software introduces advanced features to simplify HHD, making it easier for patients and care partners to learn and retain skills. Its pictorial-based guidance system ensures ease of use, enhancing confidence and training speed. With 18% growth in new patients from January to April 2024, the adoption of this system represents a major step forward in delivering high-quality home-based care.It highlights Fresenius Medical Care's ongoing commitment to innovation, improving the lives of patients by offering safe, convenient and flexible home dialysis solutions.

More on NxStage VersiHD

Since its FDA clearance in 2023, Fresenius Medical Care’s NxStage VersiHD with GuideMe Software has gained significant traction across the United States, with large and independent dialysis providers adopting the system.

This user-friendly interface accommodates various learning styles and reduces training time by 7-10 days. With a full U.S. rollout underway, global expansion is planned in the coming years.

Market Prospects Favoring FMS

Per a report in Precedence Research, the global home dialysis systems market is estimated to be worth $23.55 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $57.20 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.36%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for home dialysis and the rising number of kidney diseases.

Recent Development at Fresenius Medical Care

In May, Fresenius Medical Care, through its affiliate Liberty Dialysis Hawaii, opened Windward O'ahu's first home hemodialysis training center. This facility in Kailua expands access to kidney disease treatment by offering hands-on training with NxStage portable dialysis systems, providing patients with flexible home-based care options. The system also ensures uninterrupted treatment during emergencies, reinforcing Fresenius' commitment to innovative kidney care solutions.

FMS Stock Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care have lost 5.5% year to date against the industry’s 7.3% growth. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 13.3% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Fresenius Medical Care carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, ABM Industries ABM and Quest Diagnostics DGX. While Universal Health Services sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have risen 3.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.