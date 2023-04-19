Fresenius Medical Care sets margin improvement targets in turnaround plan

Adds margin targets for divisions, context

April 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DEis launching margin improvement initiatives in each of its two operating segments to achieve its 2025 margin outlook, as the German dialysis specialist seeks to turn around its business after a fall in earnings.

The world's largest provider of dialysis treatments is seeking a turnaround after U.S. staff shortages and cost inflation hit its earnings hard in 2022. This weighed on the performance of its parent Fresenius, triggering the healthcare group's decision to give up strategic control of FMC.

FMC is targeting an improved operating income margin of 10% to 14% by 2025.

By 2025, the group expects the Care Delivery segment operating income margin to improve to 10% o 14% from 9.5% in 2022. In the Care Enablement segment, it aims to improve it to between 8% to 12% by 2025 from 1.9% in the last year, it said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day event.

FMC added that it also plans to continue its expansion in more attractive international markets, simplify processes and further cut general and administrative costs while improving operational efficiency.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini Editing by Miranda Murray and Friederike Heine)

