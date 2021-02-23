Fresenius Medical Care sees weak H1 as coronavirus weighs

Contributor
Milla Nissi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said on Tuesday it expected the heavy death toll among its patients, which dented its full-year profits, to continue into the first half of 2021.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE said on Tuesday it expected the heavy death toll among its patients, which dented its full-year profits, to continue into the first half of 2021.

For 2021, FMC expects its adjusted net income to decline at a high-teens to mid-twenties range, and an adjusted revenue growth of low to mid-single digits in constant currency, compared to the revenue growth of up to mid-single digits and decline in net income of up to 25% it forecast on Feb. 1.

Adjusted full-year net income of the world's largest provider of dialysis treatments rose 12% to 1.36 billion euros ($1.66 billion) at constant currency, in line with the preliminary announcement that it would slightly exceed a previous forecast for a high single-digit growth.

Analysts' average forecast was for a currency-adjusted net income of 1.32 billion euros, according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8217 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((milla.nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 66;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters