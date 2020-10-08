Fresenius Medical Care sees sales increase in the medium term

Oct 8 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE expects its sales and net income to increase each year through 2025, the company said on Thursday.

During the next five years, the company expects its revenue to increase by the average of a mid-single-digit percentage each year and net income should rise in the upper-single-digit percentage range, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

