Fresenius Medical Care Reveals FME Reignite Strategy; Announces EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMG) on Tuesday unveiled its FME Reignite strategy at its Capital Markets Day in London, outlining a roadmap for value creation through three pillars, namely Reignite the Core, Reignite Growth and Innovation, and Reignite Our Culture.

This strategy emphasises on strengthening operational excellence, driving sustainable innovation, and fostering a purpose-driven, employee-centric culture, the company added.

The German medical supply company said that while Reignite the Core focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and care quality through process standardization and targeted technology investments, Reignite Growth and Innovation aims to improve patient outcomes, increase R&D efficiency, introduce high-volume hemodiafiltration in the US, and leverage AI in patient care. Reignite Our Culture seeks to establish Fresenius as an employer of choice, guided by strong core values.

Fresenius Medical Care is planning a 30-40 percent dividend payout and will launch a 1 billion euros share buyback program beginning in 2025, to be completed within two years.

At the Capital Markets Day, Fresenius Medical Care also introduced Value-Based Care or VBC as a standalone segment, enhancing financial transparency for this high-growth area. Additionally, the company also announced the FME25+ program, extending its cost-saving initiative to 2027 with an increased target of 1.05 billion euros in sustainable savings, offset by one-time costs of a similar amount.

Looking ahead, the company aspires to achieve mid-teens operating income margins by 2030, driven by the benefits of vertical integration.

