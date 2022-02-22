Fresenius Medical Care reports Q4 net income miss due to COVID impact

Feb 22 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected net income for the final quarter of 2021, due to the accumulated impact of COVID-19 and despite the decline in its patients' excess mortality in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter net income of the world's largest provider of dialysis treatments rose 29% YoY to 229 million euros ($258.88 million), below analysts' median estimate of 241 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The company expects the effects of COVID-19 to continue into the current year and sees revenue and net income growth at low to mid-single digit percentage rates for FY 2022.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; antonis.pothitos@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.