Fresenius Medical Care reports Q4 net income miss due to COVID impact

German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected net income for the final quarter of 2021, due to the accumulated impact of COVID-19 and despite the decline in its patients' excess mortality in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter net income of the world's largest provider of dialysis treatments rose 29% YoY to 229 million euros ($258.88 million), below analysts' median estimate of 241 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The company expects the effects of COVID-19 to continue into the current year and sees revenue and net income growth at low to mid-single digit percentage rates for FY 2022.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

