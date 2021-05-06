Fresenius Medical Care reports Q1 profit beat as excess mortality drops

Contributor
Antonis Pothitos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care reported better-than-expected first-quarter net income on Thursday thanks to lower patient deaths as 51% of its patients had received at least one dosis of COVID-19 vaccination.

May 6 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE reported better-than-expected first-quarter net income on Thursday thanks to lower patient deaths as 51% of its patients had received at least one dosis of COVID-19 vaccination.

First-quarter net income of the world's largest provider of dialysis treatments fell 6% to 249 million euros ($298.82 million) on a currency-adjusted basis, better than analysts' average forecast for a currency-adjusted net income of 237 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2021 and said it expected patient mortality to reach the highest point in the second quarter and then begin to drop.

($1 = 0.8333 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((antonis.pothitos@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 78 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters