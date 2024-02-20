News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24; Backs FY25 View

February 20, 2024

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA (FMS) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed 35 percent to 188 million euros from last year's 139 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 0.64 euro, up from 0.47 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 259 million euros or 0.88 euro per share, compared to last year's 248 million euros or 0.85 euro per share.

Operating income increased 22 percent from the prior year to 428 million euros, resulting in a margin of 8.6 percent, up from 7 percent a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, revenue remained flat with last year at 5 billion euros, while the growth was 7 percent at constant currency, and 3 percent organically.

Further, the company said the dividend proposal for fiscal year 2023 of 1.19 euros per share corresponds to an increase by 6 percent compared to prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Fresenius Medical Care expects revenue to grow by a low- to mid-single digit percent rate, and operating income to grow by a mid- to high-teens percent rate, both at constant currency rates.

Further, the company reconfirmed its targets to achieve an operating income margin of 10 percent to 14 percent by 2025. This excludes impacts from portfolio changes.

