Fresenius Medical Care Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care reported that second quarter net income increased by 20%, or 23% at constant currency, to 225 million euros. Basic earnings per share increased by 20%, or up 23% at constant currency, to 0.77 euros. Net income excluding special items increased by 26%, or up 30% at constant currency, to 268 million euros. Basic EPS excluding special items increased by 26%, or up 30% at constant currency to 0.91 euros. Group revenue increased by 1%, or up 5% at constant currency, or 7% organic to 4.79 billion euros.

Fresenius Medical Care confirmed outlook for fiscal 2025 and expects revenue growth to be positive to a low-single digit percent rate compared to prior year. The company expects operating income excluding special items to grow by a high-teens to high-twenties percent rate compared to prior year. The company confirmed full year FME25+ target of around 180 million euros additional annual savings, totaling to 1.05 billion euros by year end 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.