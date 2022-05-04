Fresenius Medical Care Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income decreased 37 percent to 157 million euros from last year's 249 million euros.

Basic earnings per share fell 37 percent to 0.54 euro from prior year's 0.85 euro.

Adjusted net income was 200 million euros or 0.68 euro per share, compared to 251 million euros or 0.86 euro last year.

Operating income decreased 27 percent from last year to 348 million euros.

Revenue increased 8 percent to 4.55 billion euros from last year's 4.21 billion euros. Revenues grew 3 percent at constant currency rates.

Further, the company confirmed financial targets for 2022 based on a strong decline in excess mortality in February and March.

The company expects revenue and net income to grow at low to mid-single digit percentage rates in the full year. The earnings improvement will be driven by expected business growth, PPE cost reduction and FME25 savings.

