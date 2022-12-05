Fresenius Medical Care Management CEO Carla Kriwet Resigns Due To 'strategic Differences'

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care Management AG said that its chief executive officer Carla Kriwet (51) will leave the company due to strategic differences. Kriwet also has resigned as a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.

Fresenius Medical Care's General Partner said in May that it appointed Carla Kriwet as chief executive officer of the Management Board effective January 1, 2023.

Fresenius Medical Care Management AG said Monday that it has appointed Helen Giza as CEO of the Management Board with effect as of the beginning of December 6, 2022. Giza remains also acting Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care until a successor has been found.

Helen Giza joined Fresenius Medical Care in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer and took on the additional roles of Deputy CEO and Chief Transformation Officer in 2022 heading the FME25 transformation program. Previously, she was Chief Integration and Divestiture Management Officer at Takeda Pharmaceuticals since 2018. Prior to joining the Takeda Corporate Executive Team, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Takeda's U.S. business unit since 2008. Prior to that she held a number of key international finance and controlling positions, amongst others at TAP Pharmaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.