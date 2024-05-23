News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care Gains Stable Outlook

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 pm EDT

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) has released an update.

Fresenius Medical Care (FME), a leading provider of renal care products and services, received an improved rating outlook from Moody’s and S&P, now classified as stable. The upgrade reflects FME’s successful execution of its FME25 transformation program, leading to margin improvements and operational efficiency, and the company’s commitment to maintaining its investment grade rating. The company’s strategic focus on growth areas such as value-based and home dialysis is expected to drive organic revenue growth.

