Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.50, changing hands as low as $41.30 per share. Fresenius Medical Care shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.17 per share, with $46.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.36.

