Fresenius Medical Care eyes return to growth on lower COVID-related patient deaths

Adds details on results, CEO comment

Feb 22 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE on Tuesday forecast a return to earnings growth this year after it saw a decline in COVID-related deaths among its patients in the last three months of 2021.

The world's largest provider of dialysis treatments said it expected its revenue and net income to grow at low- to mid-single-digit percentage rates this year, after its 2021 earnings fell 17% to 969 million euros ($1.10 billion), missing analysts' median forecast of 982 million in a company-provided poll.

"Although excess mortality among our patients in the fourth quarter has moderated, the accumulated impact of COVID-19 weighed heavier on our earnings development than we had anticipated in the beginning of 2021," FMC's chief executive Rice Powell said in a statement.

A high number of COVID-related deaths among dialysis patients has weighed on FMC's results during the pandemic. Many of its patients are elderly, overweight and diabetic, which are frequent causes of kidney failure, but also high-risk factors for severe COVID-19.

Its quarterly net income also missed market expectations despite a rise of 29% to 229 million euros, and the company said it expected the impact from the pandemic to persist in the coming year.

Healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE, FMC's parent company, said in a separate release it expected earnings to keep climbing this year despite cost inflation and persisting COVID-19 impact on the dialysis unit, as it sees earlier and higher savings from its ongoing cost cutting programme.

Shares in Fresenius and FMC have climbed around 3% since the beginning of the year while the broader healthcare market .SXDP fell 9% over the same period.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; antonis.pothitos@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.