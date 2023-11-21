News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care Enters Into Settlement Agreement With U.S.; Raises Annual Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care resolved a legal dispute with the U.S. government, for accounts receivable in legal dispute, and entered into a final and legally binding settlement agreement, whereby the company will receive a payment from the U.S. government. The company raised annual earnings outlook. All other elements of the 2023 outlook remain unchanged.

Fresenius Medical Care had filed a complaint against the United States in 2019. The complaint sought to recover monies owed to the company by the U.S. Department of Defense under the Tricare program, for services on or before January 11, 2023.

Tricare provides reimbursement for dialysis treatments and other medical care provided to members of the military services, their dependents and retirees. The litigation challenged unpublished administrative actions by Tricare administrators to reduce the rate of compensation paid for dialysis treatments provided to Tricare beneficiaries based on a recasting of invoicing codes. Tricare administrators had acknowledged the unpublished administrative action and declined to change or abandon it.

Fresenius Medical Care intends to use the agreed settlement payment to reduce its net financial debt and therefore deleverage the balance sheet.

As a consequence of the settlement agreement, Fresenius Medical Care expects a net positive impact on operating income (guidance basis) of about 175 million euros in the fourth quarter 2023.

The company now expects operating income (guidance basis) to grow by 12 to 14 percent in fiscal year 2023, compared to previous year.

The company had previously expected in fiscal year 2023 operating income (guidance basis) to grow by a low-single-digit percentage rate, compared to previous year's 1.54 billion euros.

