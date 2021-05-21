Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.584 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.37, the dividend yield is 5.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMS was $41.37, representing a -11.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.55 and a 22.25% increase over the 52 week low of $33.84.

FMS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). FMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports FMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.18%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

