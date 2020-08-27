Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.491 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.34, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMS was $43.34, representing a -6.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.55 and a 48.58% increase over the 52 week low of $29.17.

FMS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as DaVita Inc. (DVA) and Progyny, Inc. (PGNY). FMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.96%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

