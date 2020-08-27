Dividends
FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.491 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.34, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMS was $43.34, representing a -6.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.55 and a 48.58% increase over the 52 week low of $29.17.

FMS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as DaVita Inc. (DVA) and Progyny, Inc. (PGNY). FMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.96%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FMS

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular