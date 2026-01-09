Markets

Fresenius Medical Care Continues EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback With Second Tranche

January 09, 2026 — 03:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE), on Friday announced the continuation of its share buyback programme with a second tranche, following the early completion of the first tranche on December 29.

The overall programme has a total volume of 1 billion euros, with the second tranche targeting approximately 415 million euros in share repurchases from January 12 to May 8.

Shares will be acquired on the stock exchange, predominantly cancelled, and to a lesser extent may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.

Fresenius Medical is currently trading 0.82% higher at EUR 39.33 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.