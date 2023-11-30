News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care Completes Change Of Legal Form - Quick Facts

November 30, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care announced the successful completion of its change of legal form from a partnership limited by shares into a German stock corporation as of November 30, 2023. The company expects that the trading of Fresenius Medical Care's shares and ADS will continue under the new company name of Fresenius Medical Care AG as of December 1, 2023.

Fresenius Medical Care said, with the successful completion, the new Supervisory Board takes office, and comprises Shervin Korangy, Marcus Kuhnert, Gregory Sorensen, Pascale Witz, who were formally elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 14, 2023. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has appointed its CEO Michael Sen and its CFO Sara Hennicken as members of the new Supervisory Board - with Michael Sen serving as Chair.

