Fresenius Medical Care Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FMS

In trading on Monday, shares of Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.85, changing hands as high as $36.46 per share. Fresenius Medical Care shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.17 per share, with $42.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.36.

