Fresenius Medical Care Appoints Carla Kriwet To Succeed Rice Powell As CEO

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care's General Partner appointed Carla Kriwet as chief executive officer of the Management Board effective January 1, 2023.

Carla Kriwet succeeds Rice Powell, who will step down from the Management Board in light of the age limit for members of the Management Board when his contract expires at the end of December 2022.

In her capacity as CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, Carla Kriwet will also be a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.

Helen Giza, Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, will enter a new five-year contract, and in addition to her current positions as CFO and CTO will assume the position of Deputy CEO.

